OH Lottery

Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-0-4

(two, seven, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-1-0-1-5

(eight, one, zero, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000

