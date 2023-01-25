OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
8-7-0
(eight, seven, zero)
2-7-0-4
(two, seven, zero, four)
8-1-0-1-5
(eight, one, zero, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
