OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
9-9-6
(nine, nine, six)
8-6-6-4
(eight, six, six, four)
2-7-0-5-6
(two, seven, zero, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
