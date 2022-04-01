OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
0-8-2-5
(zero, eight, two, five)
2-8-3-9-6
(two, eight, three, nine, six)
Estimated jackpot: $222 million
