Butler County attorney missing for a year found dead in park, family says
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-2-5

(zero, eight, two, five)

Pick 5 Midday

2-8-3-9-6

(two, eight, three, nine, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

