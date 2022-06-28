BreakingNews
WATCH: Jan. 6 hearing features key witness from Trump White House
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-1

(two, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-2-2

(five, six, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-4-7-9

(nine, one, four, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000

In Other News
1
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million
2
Southwest Ohio church group ‘OK’ after Amtrak derails in Missouri, 3...
3
Air Quality Alert Tuesday in Butler, Warren counties
4
Woman seriously injured after car hits her in Clark County parking lot
5
Clark County crash: Driver flown to Dayton with serious injuries
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top