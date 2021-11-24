dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-8-2

(zero, nine, eight, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-3-7-2

(one, five, three, seven, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

