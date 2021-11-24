OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
5-7-0
(five, seven, zero)
0-9-8-2
(zero, nine, eight, two)
1-5-3-7-2
(one, five, three, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
