By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-5-3

(zero, zero, five, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-3-1-9-9

(seven, three, one, nine, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

