OH Lottery

Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Kettering business
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-3

(eight, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-9-5

(six, six, nine, five)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-6-3-7

(three, two, six, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000

