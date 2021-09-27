OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
9-9-1-6
(nine, nine, one, six)
7-6-2-9-4
(seven, six, two, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
