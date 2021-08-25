dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-0-0

(five, one, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-9-7-9

(six, nine, nine, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

In Other News
1
Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death investigation to be extradited...
2
Bethel Twp. death investigation: Person of interest jailed in Indiana...
3
43 Hamilton football players must quarantine after 1 player tests...
4
Hamilton girl, 9, killed in Butler County crash that injures four
5
Woman’s injuries severe after fall from cliff near Springfield Regional
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top