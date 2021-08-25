OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
5-1-0-0
(five, one, zero, zero)
6-9-9-7-9
(six, nine, nine, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
