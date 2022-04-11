OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-6-8

(four, five, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-0-2-2

(nine, one, zero, two, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

