OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
9-5-4-6
(nine, five, four, six)
9-1-8-7-4
(nine, one, eight, seven, four)
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
