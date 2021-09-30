dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-0

(six, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-4-6

(nine, five, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-8-7-4

(nine, one, eight, seven, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

