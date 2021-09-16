OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-2

(two, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-4-7

(six, seven, four, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-8-2-0-9

(two, eight, two, zero, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $457 million

