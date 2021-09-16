OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
2-3-2
(two, three, two)
6-7-4-7
(six, seven, four, seven)
2-8-2-0-9
(two, eight, two, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
