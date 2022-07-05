dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-0-7

(seven, eight, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-7-5-6-1

(two, seven, five, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

