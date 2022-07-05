OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
7-8-0-7
(seven, eight, zero, seven)
2-7-5-6-1
(two, seven, five, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
