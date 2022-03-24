OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-6

(six, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-3-9

(six, zero, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

4-7-6-5-3

(four, seven, six, five, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $181 million

