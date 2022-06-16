OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 273,000,000
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
4-7-0-2
(four, seven, zero, two)
5-3-7-8-3
(five, three, seven, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: 279,000,000
In Other News
1
Hueston Woods State Park opens new nature center
2
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield reopens following long power outage
3
High heat: Areas to keep cool around Butler, Warren counties
4
Dayton man indicted following Springfield SWAT standoff
5
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for...