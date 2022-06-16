dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 273,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-0-2

(four, seven, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-3-7-8-3

(five, three, seven, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 279,000,000

