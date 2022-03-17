OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-6-3

(two, three, six, three)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-0-5-8

(nine, one, zero, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

