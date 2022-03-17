OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $29 million
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
2-3-6-3
(two, three, six, three)
9-1-0-5-8
(nine, one, zero, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
