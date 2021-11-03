OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $36 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-0-8

(eight, nine, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-1-2-7-2

(three, one, two, seven, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $132 million

