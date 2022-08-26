BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-4-6

(one, one, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

6-0-3-6-9

(six, zero, three, six, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000

