OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
8-3-5-1
(eight, three, five, one)
9-3-6-5-3
(nine, three, six, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000
