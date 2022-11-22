OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Grande Illumination, Children’s Parade kick off holiday season
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-4-0

(one, six, four, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

6-8-0-5-1

(six, eight, zero, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

