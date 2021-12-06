dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-4-8

(two, four, four, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-4-6-7-7

(nine, four, six, seven, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $280 million

