OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
5-6-5
(five, six, five)
2-4-4-8
(two, four, four, eight)
9-4-6-7-7
(nine, four, six, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $280 million
