OH Lottery

UPDATE: Riverside police ID victim, person of interest in homicide discovered Sunday
By The Associated Press
Updated 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-2-0

(nine, four, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

8-6-7-1-4

(eight, six, seven, one, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000

