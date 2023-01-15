OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
8-7-0-2
(eight, seven, zero, two)
6-2-4-1-4
(six, two, four, one, four)
Estimated jackpot: 416,000,000
