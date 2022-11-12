OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
2-0-4-8
(two, zero, four, eight)
5-0-3-0-6
(five, zero, three, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
