OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-5-5

(one, nine, five, five)

Pick 5 Midday

7-4-2-6-8

(seven, four, two, six, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000

