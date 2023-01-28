OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
6-6-0-4
(six, six, zero, four)
6-8-3-1-5
(six, eight, three, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000
