OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-3

(two, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-9-8

(eight, three, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-8-5-8-4

(nine, eight, five, eight, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

