OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
8-3-9-8
(eight, three, nine, eight)
9-8-5-8-4
(nine, eight, five, eight, four)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
In Other News
1
Former Fairfield man charged on 10 counts in online romance scam
2
Downtown Middletown is site of ‘A Bachelor’s Valentine’ movie filming
3
Former Springfield, Alabama football player arrested
4
Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms planning new facility in N. Kentucky
5
Former Congressman, business leader Clarence J. ‘Bud’ Brown dies