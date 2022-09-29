BreakingNews
‘Armed and dangerous’ Huber Heights man wanted in Tipp City shooting
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-7-3

(six, two, seven, three)

Pick 5 Midday

8-2-8-5-5

(eight, two, eight, five, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

In Other News
1
New initiative will provide Ohio teachers with mental health crisis...
2
Newborns at Christ Hospital given football draft pick onesies
3
Crews respond to grain bin fire in New Carlisle
4
Urbana manufacturer gets grant as part of $42M expansion to add 46 jobs
5
Lakota Schools board hires firm to investigate superintendent Matt...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top