news | Updated 3 hours ago
By The Associated Press
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

14-15-16-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10

(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-2-9-7

(seven, two, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-1-2

(six, one, one, two)

Pick 5 Evening

6-7-7-2-5

(six, seven, seven, two, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-3-3-9

(six, five, three, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Rolling Cash 5

02-03-05-24-32

(two, three, five, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

