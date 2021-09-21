OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
3-0-9-7
(three, zero, nine, seven)
8-3-3-7-3
(eight, three, three, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $490 million
