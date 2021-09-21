dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-0-9-7

(three, zero, nine, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

8-3-3-7-3

(eight, three, three, seven, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

