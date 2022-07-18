dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-9-0

(five, six, nine, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

4-6-1-5-6

(four, six, one, five, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000

In Other News
1
Plans change for Brent Spence Bridge and companion bridge between Ohio...
2
The Resurgence of Springfield
3
At least one flown to hospital after motorcycle crash near Blanchester
4
Search teams recover man’s body from Buck Creek in Springfield
5
115-year-old Hamilton Caster transforms blighted area, brings new jobs...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top