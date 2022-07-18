OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
5-6-9-0
(five, six, nine, zero)
4-6-1-5-6
(four, six, one, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000
