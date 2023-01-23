OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Do you recognize these people? $100,000 worth of Apple products stolen at The Greene
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-4

(five, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-4-9

(three, four, four, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

0-5-6-9-5

(zero, five, six, nine, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 502,000,000

