OH Lottery

Hiker found dead at Hocking Hills’ Cantwell Cliffs
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-2-1

(eight, three, two, one)

Pick 5 Midday

2-0-6-8-4

(two, zero, six, eight, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

