OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
3-1-9-5
(three, one, nine, five)
5-4-0-3-7
(five, four, zero, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $302 million
In Other News
1
Museum of Art exhibition wins state honor
2
Pedestrian struck in Middletown near YMCA, victim in stable condition...
3
Video: Mock crash teaches life-saving lesson to Edgewood students
4
Nan Melville, Whose Photography Captured Dance in Many Forms, Dies at...
5
Hamilton chiropractor guilty of sex crimes to be sentenced today