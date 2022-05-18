OH Lottery

BreakingNews
SWAT standoff ends after shooting suspect not found inside Dayton apartment
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-6-0

(two, three, six, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

9-6-5-2-9

(nine, six, five, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

