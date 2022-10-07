OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000
7-2-2
(seven, two, two)
1-7-0-5
(one, seven, zero, five)
9-2-4-0-8
(nine, two, four, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000
In Other News
1
Miami University homecoming parade set for Saturday: How to go
2
‘The Bikeriders’ movie shooting scenes in Hamilton proves filmmakers...
3
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
4
Pike County murder trial: Investigators testify about bullet casings...
5
Juror passes out during Butler County quadruple homicides trial