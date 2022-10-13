BreakingNews
Suspect in May deadly shooting of Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside in jail
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-1-2

(five, one, one, two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-8-7-0-1

(seven, eight, seven, zero, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

In Other News
1
US Customs agents show $8M in counterfeits seized at CVG airport
2
Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman to help open Springfield Symphony...
3
WATCH TONIGHT: Sara Carruthers, Sam Lawrence to debate in online forum
4
Largest individual gift in Miami University history: Grad pledges $46M...
5
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 23 in the courtroom live
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top