OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
6-5-7-9
(six, five, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
In Other News
1
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
2
Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect
3
Propane tanker overturns into creek in Springfield Twp.
4
More National Guard members to be deployed to Springfield to help with...
5
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center