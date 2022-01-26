OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-3

(six, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

6-5-7-9

(six, five, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

