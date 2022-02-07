OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
4-6-8
(four, six, eight)
0-6-2-3
(zero, six, two, three)
4-0-5-6-2
(four, zero, five, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
In Other News
1
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
2
Local doc: If C.J. Uzomah’s knee is stable and strong, he should be...
3
UC scientists study how robotic dogs, art-therapy app help depression...
4
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend
5
Service dog inside car stolen in Middletown. Can you help?