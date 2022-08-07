dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-0-2

(six, nine, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

0-8-5-9-9

(zero, eight, five, nine, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000

