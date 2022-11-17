OH Lottery

BreakingNews
CareSource donates $1M toward LGBT-friendly senior living facility in Dayton
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-0-5

(four, three, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-1-4-2

(six, four, one, four, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000

