OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-6-8

(nine, three, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

4-8-0-3-9

(four, eight, zero, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

