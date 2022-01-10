OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $300 million
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
3-5-5-5
(three, five, five, five)
1-2-7-7-2
(one, two, seven, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $27 million
