Ohio absentee ballot order halted to allow expedited appeal

State Democratic Chairman David Pepper had said he was pleased the court agreed with the party’s argument that Ohio law permits such submissions and questioned why LaRose would appeal the decision after lobbying for years for online submission of the applications.

“Judge McIntosh got the law exactly right," Pepper said in a statement Saturday, after the appeals court's action. “We hope that the Court of Appeals will agree and that Secretary LaRose will stop fighting making absentee voting easier for Ohioans.”

LaRose called the appeals court's decision halting the order pending expedited appeal “absolutely the right decision," saying the judge's order meant “open season for hackers to attack our boards IT systems."

“Ohioans need to understand that forcing our county boards to open thousands of e-mailed attachments is not a secure online absentee ballot request system," he said. Such a system, he said, wouldn't use email or faxes but “includes fields to securely provide voter information without an ability to send attachments."