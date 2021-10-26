Ohio adjusts quarantine guidance to keep more kids in school

The guidance is optional for schools and applies only when direct exposure to a positive case happens in a school environment, not outside of school.

Under the “mask to stay" part of the approach, even exposed students who were unmasked and unvaccinated could remain in class rather than quarantining at home as long as they wear a mask for 14 days after their last exposure, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they have symptoms. If they don't develop symptoms and test negative between the fifth and seventh days, they could stop those extra precautions.