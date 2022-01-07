Ohio AG: Vaccines positive, but not via government rule

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration does not have the authority to impose a mandate, Yost said.

If someone elects not to receive the vaccine, “and they get sick or die, that is not my fault,” Yost said.

“That is a consequence of their choice to fail to protect themselves, which is why I urge everybody to get the vaccine," he said. “But the government doesn’t have the power to do any good thing.”

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 11,033.57 new cases a day on Dec. 22 to 19,538.43 new cases a day on Wednesday, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.