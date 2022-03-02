Ohio AG wants state pension funds to remove Russian assets

The Montana Board of Investments — which oversees nearly $25 billion in assets held by the state’s pension funds, workers’ compensation funds and money held by schools, universities and local governments — has identified about $15 million in assets that are “tied to Russian interests,” and is reviewing ways to exit from them, Dan Villa, the board’s executive director, said Tuesday.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state's Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard).

In addition to punishing Russia, Ohio pension fund divestment is necessary to protect retired Ohioans, since Russia's increasing isolation could lead to the devaluation of its assets, Yost said.

“Widespread bankruptcies seem a likely outcome--an outcome in which our Ohio public pension systems and their members should not share,” Yost said.

The Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund, with about $6.5 million in Russian investments in its $19 billion portfolio, is reviewing its options for withdrawing from Russian interests, fund spokesperson David Graham said.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System said its executive board planned to meet later Wednesday to discuss the attorney general's request.

OPERS, with assets of about $127 billion, is the state's largest public pension system and the 12th largest in the nation.

