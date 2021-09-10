dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio Air Force base on lockdown, probes report of shooter

news
Updated 21 minutes ago
Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been put on lockdown to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was put on lockdown Thursday night to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus, according to the airbase.

Stacey Geiger, spokeswoman for the base, said a report of an active shooter came in at 9:25 p.m. Shortly before midnight, Geiger said emergency responders were doing a second sweep of the grounds.

A media briefing was expected.

The 88th Airbase Wing tweeted at about 10 p.m. that security was searching a building. Emergency crews were also responding to the reports at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action," the airbase said in a follow-up tweet.

The lockdown was announced over loudspeakers at the base, which is just east of Dayton, Ohio.

The airbase said it would provide more information when it's available.

In Other News
1
Butler County sheriff investigating county auditor over public funds...
2
Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot...
3
ISP: Tennessee semi driver dies after crashing into weigh station
4
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
5
Missing Middletown 84-year-old woman returns home safely
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top