Ohio alcohol sales restricted as COVID-19 cases remain high

A similar order in Columbus was struck down almost immediately by a judge, and legal challenges of the governor’s statewide order are also expected.

Bar owners across the state criticized the move, saying DeWine should be punishing specific businesses for allowing improper gatherings and not the entire industry.

In Lakewood in suburban Cleveland, the owner of Viking-themed cocktail bar LBM said the outlet thrives on its 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. business.

"If he restricts those last four hours of service, essentially he's taking away one of our busiest times," co-owner Eric Ho told cleveland.com. "We can lose up to 40% of our income based on tips."

Such restrictions are difficult for an industry already suffering severe consequences because of the pandemic and earlier shutdown orders, the Ohio Restaurant Association said.

“For those businesses and their employees, this additional restriction will be devastating and will be very difficult for them to overcome,” the association said.

It urged state and local leaders to work with restaurants to expand outdoor dining, and to make contact tracing data available to measure which “sectors and activities” of the industry are contributing to the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases remained high in Ohio on Friday, with the Health Department reporting 1,533 probable and confirmed cases. More than 91,000 total cases have been reported to date, and 3,489 people have died.

The prison system has been hard hit, and on Friday the state confirmed 23 death row inmates had tested positive in a flare-up that began just within the past week.