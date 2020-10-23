Ohio announces pandemic grants, governor denounces threats

DeWine said he had no details about the plot, reported more than a week ago. The governor wouldn't discuss any aspect of his security.

“We’re going to continue to do what we need to do every day,” said DeWine, who called such plots despicable.

“We are a country, a state, of the rule of law,” he added. “A long tradition of that. Anybody who wants to violate that or go around that we all have a responsibility to denounce.”

The pandemic aid is to be broken down in several ways. For example, $125 million will go to small businesses of no more than 25 employees in the form of $10,000 grants to help with everything from wages to mortgages to equipment.

“We’re all in this together,” said Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who oversees the state's economic recovery efforts. “This is just another demonstration that we appreciate what our small businesses do in the state.”

Bars and restaurants, which are also eligible for the small business grants, are eligible for $2,500 each for a total of $37.5 million. That amounts to about 15,000 grants.

Another $62 million will be distributed to rural and critical access hospitals for expenses related to the coronavirus epidemic, including the purchase of personal protective equipment like gowns, gloves and medical masks.

The package also provides $25 million for nonprofits and another $20 million for arts groups, which the governor called among the state's “jewels.”

“Many arts organizations have also been hit hard, and these dollars will help,” DeWine said.